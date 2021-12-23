Florida man facing charge for fatal crash on I-40 east of Albuquerque

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man told officers he was off his medications when he crashed and killed another driver on I-40. Brett Nelson is facing vehicular homicide charges for the crash just west of Tijeras in early October.

According to other drivers, Nelson was swerving in and out of lanes at 90 to 100 mph when he rear-ended Patrick Mullane, who later died at the hospital. Witnesses say Nelson was acting erratically after the crash, jumping over freeway medians running up the mountain and then running back down. He told investigators he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and ADHD and that he had not taken his medications in three days. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him in jail until trial.