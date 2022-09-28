NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were stationary on the road.

Authorities say he was speeding and using his cell phone when the crash happened. The crash caused a six-car pile-up that killed four people and severely injured two. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.