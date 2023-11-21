ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department has arrested five teenagers in relation to damaged vehicles throughout the City of Alamogordo. The teens were arrested after the police department received reports of multiple broken car windows on Saturday, November 18; they have since been released to their parents or guardians.

According to police, the teens are thought to be responsible for similar property damage in Tularosa and La Luz. As a result of the investigation, the teens have been accused of a handful of charges:

16-year-old male – Criminal damage to property over $1000, conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and operator to be licensed.

14-year-old male – Criminal damage to property over $1000, conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, duty upon striking a fixed object, and operator to be licensed.

13-year-old male – criminal damage to property over $1000, conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Two 13-year-old males – Criminal damage to property over $1000 and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property.

The Alamogordo Police Department is still seeking information regarding these crimes. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the department at (575) 439-4300.