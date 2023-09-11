ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four juveniles and one 19-year-old appeared in court on Monday, September 11, to face arraignment on charges for the August shooting that left five-year-old Galilea Samaniego dead. All five teens pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Emeterio Rudolfo.

Investigators say that the teens stole two Kia Souls and then drove by a trailer on Paseo del Canto Drive, shooting guns at the residence. Five-year-old Galilea Samangiego was asleep with her two sisters in a bedroom of the trailer when she was hit in the head by a bullet. Galilea was taken to a hospital, but she ultimately died.

The four juveniles charged in the crime are 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, 15-year-old Alan Ramirez (Jose’s younger brother), 15-year-old Alexander Barraza, and 16-year-old Yahir Carballo. All four will remain in custody until their trials.

The adult charged in the crime is 19-year-old Sencheray Renee Hernandez. Like the other teens, Hernandez will be held until trial. Since the 19-year-old is a single mother, her case is being prioritized. All of the suspects are accused of murder and conspiracy, along with other charges.