CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say they’ve seen an uptick in shooting calls lately, and in many cases, people on the scene aren’t cooperating with the investigation. The department says they reported five separate shootings over the last three days, including two at the Clovis Apartments on Saturday. Surveillance video shows a large group of people standing outside at the time.

But police did not receive a call until 40 minutes later, and residents at the complex told officers they didn’t see anything. Then on Monday, a 24-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest at the Clovis Apartments.

Other weekend shootings were reported on west 17th St., Fifth St., and East Plains. Police collected more than 60 shells from those scenes. They arent saying if the shootings appear to be related.