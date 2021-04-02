Five dead horses found in Otero Co., $10k reward offered for information

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – An animal advocacy group is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the deaths of five horses. Animal Protection New Mexico says the horses were found in and around Cloudcroft last month.

Four of them were bay horses found off 16 Springs Rd. and onto Forest Road 5583J. The fifth horse was reported dead on Wimsatt Loop.

They appear to have been shot and their bodies left. The New Mexico Livestock Board says the deaths are under investigation. If anyone has information connected to this case, they are asked to call Animal Protection of New Mexico’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 877-548-6263. Extreme animal cruelty is a 4th-degree felony.