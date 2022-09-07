ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jesse Young, one of the men arrested in the FBI’s raid in Albuquerque is set to make his first appearance in federal court Wednesday. Young is a suspected member of the Surenos 13 gang and is alleged to be involved in the murders of two Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico members.

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to keep Young behind bars until trial. In the pre-trial detention motion more information is coming to light about what authorities seized from a home on Atrisco. Agents found about 64 kilograms of meth and 102 kilograms of counterfeit oxycodone that tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities also found $1.8 million in cash, 24 guns and what they say appeared to be improvised explosive devices and body armor. Prosecutors say Young admitted to agents that the drugs and firearms were his and that he sold meth and fentanyl.