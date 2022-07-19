ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Albuquerque Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl in a room with a 15-year-old boy. They say the boy wasn’t allowed to be around the girls.

Police interviews reveal Koester dragged the boy outside, and he called his parents. The criminal complaint says the boy’s father, Raul Gallegos, showed up, and they began to fight. That’s when Koester is accused of shooting Gallegos in the chest three times, killing him. He’s now facing a charge of second degree murder.