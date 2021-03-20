Fight between two men in apartment parking lot ends in homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested the suspect they say shot and killed a man at a northeast heights apartment complex. According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old Manuel Vargas shot and killed 40-year-old Dominic Lueras during an altercation at the Sun Pointe Park apartment complex off of I-25 and Montgomery early Friday morning.

Witnesses say the two men agreed to fight each other. APD says surveillance video shows both men were armed and Lueras was shot as he approached Vargas with a gun in his hand. Vargas is currently being held at MDC, and is charged with first-degree murder.