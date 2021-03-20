Fight between two men in apartment parking lot ends in homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested the suspect they say shot and killed a man at a northeast heights apartment complex. According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old Manuel Vargas shot and killed 40-year-old Dominic Lueras during an altercation at the Sun Pointe Park apartment complex off of I-25 and Montgomery early Friday morning.

Witnesses say the two men agreed to fight each other. APD says surveillance video shows both men were armed and Lueras was shot as he approached Vargas with a gun in his hand. Vargas is currently being held at MDC, and is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES