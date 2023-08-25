ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a fifth suspect in the drive-by shooting that killed five-year-old Galilea Samaniego. 19-year-old Sencheray Renee Hernandez was arrested on Thursday, August 24; she is the first adult to be facing charges in the case.

According to police, Hernandez was detained during the arrest of her boyfriend, Jose Luis Ramirez, who was involved in the shooting. Homicide detectives say Hernandez admitted to being in one of the vehicles during the shooting, but she denied that she fired a weapon.

Four other teens who were involved in the shooting had charges filed against them last week: 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, 15-year-old Alan Ramirez (Jose’s younger brother), 15-year-old Alexander Barraza, and 16-year-old Yahir Carballo. Now, all five teens have been accused of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say that the teens stole two Kia Souls and then drove by a trailer on Paseo del Canto Drive, shooting guns at the residence. Five-year-old Galilea Samangiego was asleep with her two sisters in a bedroom of the trailer when she was hit in the head by a bullet. Galilea was taken to a hospital, but she ultimately died.