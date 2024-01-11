ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested the fifth suspect in connection to the 2022 shooting death of an Albuquerque Academy student, Jada Gonzales. 19-year-old Jese Barrios was arrested in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Barrios is accused of being one of the five people who brought guns to a house party in December 2022 and, after being kicked out of the party, fired shots at the house, hitting and killing 18-year-old Gonzales.

Barrios is now accused of a handful of charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy to shoot at an occupied building, shooting from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to shoot from a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

The four other teens thought to be involved were arrested last year in connection to Gonzales’ death; they are Jesse Parra, Cruz Medina, Isaiah Espinoza, and Julian Prieb.