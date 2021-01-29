Felon’s live stream gets authority’s attention; leads to drug, firearms charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man made his first appearance in front of a federal judge Thursday on heroin possession charges, having a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say 22-year-old Jose Carlos Cisneros-Legarda, who was on probation for a 2017 armed robbery conviction, was allegedly posting on social media between January and April of 2020, photos of himself with large amounts of money. A criminal complaint states Cisneros-Legarda allegedly went on Facebook Live to stream himself driving different vehicles, some of which not equipped with an interlock device, which is a part of his probationary terms.

The complaint states on April 8, 2020, Cisneros-Legarda allegedly live-streamed a video on which he was shown in possession of a firearm. The next day, parole officers, along with members of the FBI and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center Security Threat Intelligence Unit went to Cisneros-Legarda’s residence to do a search. The search resulted in the discovery of three loaded handguns and about 27 grams of heroin.

Cisneros-Legarda is not allowed to own a firearm or ammunition as he is a convicted felon.