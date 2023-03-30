ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon is now facing federal charges after being arrested following an FBI home search. 37-year-old Julian Leyba has three prior felony convictions in Bernalillo County between 2005 and 2013 for drug trafficking, evidence tampering, and drug possession charges.

On Thursday, Mar. 23, the FBI and New Mexico State Police executed a search warrant at Leyba’s home. Investigators found guns, one of which was stolen, including a semi-automatic assault rifle, four pistols, and a semi-automatic AR pistol. They also found ammunition, ammo magazines, and bulletproof vests.

Leyba is already facing state charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and having a stolen rifle. Now Leybe is facing federal charges as well. The charges are for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.