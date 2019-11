ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds have taken over the case against a man accused of firing shots at Bernalillo County deputies.

BCSO went to Kenneth Sondergard’s home in September to serve a search warrant based on evidence he was trafficking meth. They say he opened fire, wounding two deputies with shrapnel.

Investigators say they found A-K style rifles and stockpiles of ammo in his home, which met the standards for federal prosecution.