ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A failed Republican New Mexico House candidate accused of planning and taking part in shootings at the homes of four Democratic elected leaders in Albuquerque, Solomon Peña is now facing federal prosecution. An indictment unsealed Wednesday shows prosecutors with New Mexico’s U.S. Attorneys Office have taken over the case, while prosecutors have also charged two alleged accomplices.

Prosecutors have filed eleven counts against Peña, Demetrio Trujillo and his son, Jose Louise Trujillo. The three are accused of coordinating shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two Albuquerque-based state lawmakers between December 2022 and January 2023.

Peña received 26% of the vote in a failed November 2022 run for a Albuquerque-based New Mexico House seat, losing to Democratic incumbent Rep. Miguel Garcia. Acknowledging Peña’s loss in the indictment, prosecutors say the failed candidate “refused to accept his electoral defeat.”

“Peña organized a shooting spree that targeted the homes of four elected officials and their families,” federal prosecutors wrote in Peña’s indictment. “Peña carried out the shooting with the knowing and willful assistance of Demetrio Trujillo, Jose Louise Trujillo and others, who assisted Peña in secured vehicles and firearms, including one machine gun, for the purpose of firing upon the home of the elected officials.”

Prosecutors are accusing Peña and his alleged accomplices of taking part in election interference. The indictment notes the Bernalillo County Commission’s role in certifying the results of the 2022 Mid Term Election on November 21, 2022, which included the results of Peña’s District 14 House race, and House Speaker Javier Martinez’s House District 11 race.

Prosecutors allege the three men in part used text messages to coordinate the attacks. Authorities believe the men fired guns at the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioners Adriann Barboa and Debbie O’Malley, New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez and State Senator Linda Lopez, all of whom are Democratic politicians.

Accomplices charged

The latest federal filing marks the first time Peña’s alleged accomplices have faced charges in relation to the shooting case. Peña has been in custody on state charges since his arrest in January, while Jose Louise Trujillo has been in custody since March on state drug charges.

Trujillo’s initial arrest on January 3 ended up being a critical link for investigators, who eventually determined Peña was the primary suspect in the shootings at lawmakers homes. Roughly one hour after the fourth shooting at the home of State Senator Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque), a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over Trujillo in Albuquerque, finding nearly 900 fentanyl pills, cash and firearms in his vehicle. Trujillo was taken into custody.

Days after his arrest, one of the firearms seized from Trujillo’s vehicle on January 3 ended up matching a shell casing recovered outside Sen. Lopez’s home. While in custody, jail calls recordings captured Jose Louise Trujillo asking for someone to call his father, Demetrio Trujillo, to contact Solomon Peña.

According to federal court documents, the three men are each facing charges of conspiracy, multiple counts of using a gun in a violent crime, possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

