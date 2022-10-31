ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head.

Witnesses told investigators he accused her of cheating. At last check, the victim was in stable condition.

In addition to his state charges for aggravated assault, Lacey is charged federally for felon in possession of a gun. Court records show he was convicted of drug trafficking in 1994.