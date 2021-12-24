Fedora-wearing man wanted for robberies at credit union, Baskin-Robbins and Big 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a fedora-wearing bandit on an armed robbery spree on Albuquerque’s west side. The Albuquerque Police Department says on Wednesday, a man seen in surveillance photos held up a Baskin-Robbins on Coors at gunpoint as well as the Big 5 Sporting Goods on Coors and Irving.

Then on Thursday, a man who appears to be wearing the same gold-banded fedora robbed the Kirtland Federal Credit Union at Coors and Ladera. Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’11”, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black fedora hat with a yellow band, a black jacket and dark pants.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.