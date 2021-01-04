FedEx employee accused of stealing guns

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A FedEx employee is facing federal charges after investigators say he stole guns that were being shipped across the country. The ATF was called in after FedEx found six to ten firearms missing from a shipment. Security conducted its own investigation and surveillance led them to employee Angelo Quintero.

Quintero originally denied knowing anything but later told investigators he had one gun and was looking for the rest. He says he left seven guns in his car outside overnight and claims they were stolen while he was sleeping. Investigators found an eighth gun was still at his home. In court documents, investigators say they believe Quintero was planning to sell the guns.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES