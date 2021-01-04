FedEx employee accused of stealing guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A FedEx employee is facing federal charges after investigators say he stole guns that were being shipped across the country. The ATF was called in after FedEx found six to ten firearms missing from a shipment. Security conducted its own investigation and surveillance led them to employee Angelo Quintero.

Quintero originally denied knowing anything but later told investigators he had one gun and was looking for the rest. He says he left seven guns in his car outside overnight and claims they were stolen while he was sleeping. Investigators found an eighth gun was still at his home. In court documents, investigators say they believe Quintero was planning to sell the guns.

