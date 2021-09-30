Federal prosecutors charge father who triggered Amber Alert with gun possession

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal investigators are going after a father who triggered an Amber Alert on charges of being a felon with a gun. Navajo Nation police issued the alert last Thursday after they say Rumaldo Peshlakai took off with his four kids following a domestic dispute with the children’s mother.

The children were found unhurt and Peshlakai was arrested the next day. The FBI says Peshlakai had a gun when he left the home which he was not supposed to have because of an assault conviction in 2001. If convicted on the gun charge, he faces up to ten years in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Navajo Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the FBI Phoenix Field Office, New Mexico State Police, Navajo Police Department, McKinley County Sheriff’s Office and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The news release states assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Aliberti is prosecuting the case.