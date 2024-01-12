ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators have announced the takedown of a drug trafficking organization based in Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said they seized so-called “ghost guns,” drugs, and cash.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led the investigation that included search warrants at 13 homes, with the help of other law enforcement agencies. In the searches, federal agents seized 34 firearms, at least eight of which lacked serial numbers, 102 pounds of methamphetamines, 21 kilograms of cocaine, several kilograms of heroin, thousands of fentanyl pills, and over $100,000 in cash, the DOJ said.

Fifteen people are facing charges in connection to the crime ring, the DOJ said. Federal prosecutors also accuse three of them of distributing drugs within 1,000 feet of Wilson Middle School in Albuquerque.

The accused have been indicted by a grand jury. But they are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.