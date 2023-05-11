RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshals said they arrested 46-year-old Peter Ryan Lynch Wednesday afternoon in Rio Rancho. Lynch was arrested on April 23 and charged with possession of a firearm and/or destructive device. Investigators said he had a sawed-off shotgun and components of improvised explosive devices.

Officials said Lynch violated his bond after removing an ankle monitor and leaving a halfway house. They said he also made homicide comments directed toward law enforcement.

Lynch was located at a home near Meadowlark Ln. SE and NM 528 in Rio Rancho Wednesday afternoon. SWAT was called after Lynch refused to talk to officials. He was arrested around 5 p.m. without incident.