ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman has been charged with escape and drug trafficking after she was caught with bundles of fentanyl and methamphetamine and left a transitional housing facility. Now, 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Miller will be held behind bars while awaiting a trial.

In September 2023, DEA agents found multiple drug bundles, totaling 400 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine, in a room rented by Miller at the Querque Hotel. While awaiting an indictment in October, Miller was released on conditions that she be lawfully confined to the transitional housing facility, Maya’s Place. According to the U.S. attorney for New Mexico, Miller escaped from Maya’s Place, violating her conditions of release.

Miller has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and escape. If convicted, Miller faces ten years to life in prison for each of the drug offenses, as well as up to five years for the escape.