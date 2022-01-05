FBI seeks suspect in robbery at northeast Albuquerque Wells Fargo

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The FBI is looking for leads in a robbery at an Albuquerque bank. They say a man made off with cash from the Wells Fargo at Eubank and Indian School around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The FBI says the suspect left and was seen walking north on Eubank.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5’8 tall. He was wearing a gray Ecko hoodie, a blue Adidas cap, gray shorts, white high-top tennis shoes, and a black mask.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300

