FBI seeks serial bank robber seen wearing single black glove

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for help finding a man they say has robbed at least three metro banks in the last week. Surveillance photos show the man at the Bank of the West on Isleta near Rio Bravo Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe he also robbed the First Financial Credit Union in Rio Rancho on Saturday and a Bank of the West on Academy last Wednesday.

In two of the robberies, the man wore just one black glove on his left hand. In this latest robbery, the FBI describes the suspect as Hispanic, approximately 5’5″tall, wearing a black baseball hat with a black and white checkerboard bill, eyeglasses, gray gaiter mask, gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and Nike black and white shoes, glove on his left hand.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.