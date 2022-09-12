LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27.

They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly attempted to leave the store with a stolen air conditioning unit. When the two were approached by store employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, the accomplice took out what would later be determined to be an air pellet gun. Lopez and the accomplice fled the store in a vehicle.

An FBI press release states Lopez was injured in an officer-involved shooting at the end of the pursuit and transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. Lopez left the hospital on August 3.

An arrest warrant for Lopez was issued on August 19 and he is being charged with interference with commerce by threats or violence. He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5 feet eleven inches tall. He is Hispanic and has tattoos on his arms, back, and chest.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online.