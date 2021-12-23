FBI seeks fedora-wearing bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque credit union on Thursday afternoon. The FBI says the man showed the teller a gun at the Kirtland Federal Credit Union located on Coors and Ladera.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall, with a heavy build. He wore a black jacket, a black fedora hat with a yellow band, a dark shirt, a dark mask, and dark pants.

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.