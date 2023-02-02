FBI agents are looking for this suspect accused of attempting to rob a bank in a bright orange raincoat | Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be one of the most a peculiar bank crimes the FBI and Albuquerque Police are now investigating. A woman wearing a distinct orange raincoat who’s accused of bolting from an attempting robbery without any taking any cash.

(Click to enlarge) The Albuquerque FBI office is looking for this suspect accused in an alleged bank robbery on Feb. 1, 2023. | Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

The attempted nature of the crime even has the FBI giving the suspect a colorful name. The “Orange Raincoat Raider” is being sought by federal authorities following an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The case unfolded just after 3 p.m. yesterday, February 1, 2023 at the Bank of America on Juan Tabo, just south of Menaul. The FBI says the suspect, a 5-foot, 4 inch tall Hispanic female came into the bank and presented a demand note to a teller.

However, the FBI says the suspect took off without getting any money. The suspect was wearing a bold orange raincoat with “S-91” on the front. They were also wearing eyeglasses, a white surgical mask and a black baseball cap. The FBI describes the suspect as having “salt and pepper hair.”

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction can earn up up to a $2,000 reward from the FBI. Anonymous tips can be called in to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. The FBI also has a tip line at 505-889-1300.

The FBI says bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The bureau says the use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.