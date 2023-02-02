ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be one of the most a peculiar bank crimes the FBI and Albuquerque Police are now investigating. A woman wearing a distinct orange raincoat who’s accused of bolting from an attempting robbery without any taking any cash.
The attempted nature of the crime even has the FBI giving the suspect a colorful name. The “Orange Raincoat Raider” is being sought by federal authorities following an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon.
The case unfolded just after 3 p.m. yesterday, February 1, 2023 at the Bank of America on Juan Tabo, just south of Menaul. The FBI says the suspect, a 5-foot, 4 inch tall Hispanic female came into the bank and presented a demand note to a teller.
However, the FBI says the suspect took off without getting any money. The suspect was wearing a bold orange raincoat with “S-91” on the front. They were also wearing eyeglasses, a white surgical mask and a black baseball cap. The FBI describes the suspect as having “salt and pepper hair.”
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction can earn up up to a $2,000 reward from the FBI. Anonymous tips can be called in to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. The FBI also has a tip line at 505-889-1300.
The FBI says bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The bureau says the use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.