FBI seeking suspect in NE Albuquerque bank robbery

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating another bank robbery in Albuquerque, this time at the Bank of the West on Eubank and Menaul. Investigators say around 3 p.m. Tuesday a Hispanic or Asian man walked in and handed the teller a demand note.

The man was wearing sunglasses, a blue baseball cap with a white Nike symbol, dark denim jeans and a black gaiter mask. He was seen leaving on foot, west on Snow Heights. Authorities say the man is 25-30 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighing 150 pounds with a slim build. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300.

