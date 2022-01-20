FBI seeking suspect in credit union robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a bank robber who hit an Albuquerque credit union on Thursday. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo near Menaul.

The FBI describes the suspect as Hispanic, around 45 to 50 years old, approximately 5’5″ to 5’7″. He was seen wearing eyeglasses, a black leather jacket, dark jeans, a light-colored face mask, and red shoes. If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300. There is a $2,000 reward.