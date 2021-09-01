FBI seeking suspect in Albuquerque bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating what they say could be another serial bank robber. Investigators say a man robbed a credit union at Juan Tabo and Lomas Wednesday afternoon. He is also suspected of robbing the bank inside the Walmart on Wyoming on August 24.
Investigators say the suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male in his 30s to 40s, 5’10” to 6′ tall, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds, and with brown hair. They say the suspect wore a red baseball cap with a blue front, a white T-shirt over a blue long-sleeve shirt; blue jeans, a blue wrap-around mask, and white shoes.
If you know anything about the crimes, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.