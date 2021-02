LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank in Las Cruces years ago.

They say the man robbed Pioneer Bank on East University Avenue back in March of 2016. He’s described as being between 40 and 50 years old and over 6-feet-tall. The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.