FBI seeking information in 1971 New Mexico cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case. Charlie Hill was allegedly involved in the murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Robert Rosenbloom just outside of Albuquerque in November of 1971.

Charlie Hill (courtesy FBI)

The FBI reports that Hill was allegedly involved in the shooting death of Rosenbloom and Hill and his two accomplices, that are believed to now be deceased, also allegedly kidnapped a tow truck driver at gunpoint later that November in 1971. The tow truck driver was forced to drive the trio to the airport.

Charlie Hill image obtained in 2015 (courtesy FBI)

The FBI reports that the men are also alleged to have hijacked a Trans World Airlines flight, re-routing the plane to Tampa, Florida. After allegedly exchanging the hostages for fuel, Hill and the two accomplices are then said to have flown to Havana, Cuba.

The FBI has an updated picture of what Hill may look like today. They say that Hill may be living in or around Cuba, and want to bring him to justice. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

