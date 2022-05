GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Grants police are asking for help identifying a woman they say robbed a Wells Fargo. They say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on First Street.

The woman pulled a gun and demanded money from a teller. She is described as white, with long brown hair, and mascara all over her face.

the FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to her arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.