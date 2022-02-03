ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police and the FBI are looking for a man they say is responsible for an attempted bank robbery Wednesday. They say the man approached the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart Supercenter at 301 San Mateo SE around 5:11 p.m.

The man is white, in his late 20s to 30 years old, a heavy build, and is around 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a dark tracksuit with gold stripes on the arms, a camouflage baseball cap, a dark mask, and brown shoes.

Courtesy Albuquerque FBI

Officials say the man gave the teller a note, demanding money and also displayed a handgun. They say the man left without taking any money. The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online.