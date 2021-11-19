FBI seek information connected to death of Laguna Pueblo resident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officers with the Laguna Police Department and the FBI are seeking information in identifying the murderer of a Laguna Pueblo resident. Officials say on August 12, 2021, 42-year-old Victor G. Jones was found dead in his driveway in New Laguna, New Mexico.
Police say Jones was found stabbed in his chest. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online.