ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Española Police Department are asking the public’s assistance to identify an individual suspected of robbing the same Española bank twice in a month.

Officials say around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, March 28, an unknown male entered WaFd Bank on 1124 North Riverside Drive, in Española. The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed sum of money, the suspect ran east toward North Monterey Lane. The man is suspected of robbing the same bank on March 2.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties with brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches with a skinny build. He was wearing an orange and black hoodie, black pants, blue surgical mask and white shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI or Española Police.