CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Clovis Police are looking for the “man in brown bandit” who they say robbed a bank just after 10 a.m. Friday. They say the man entered WaFd Bank on North Prince St. near East Manana Blvd. and demanded money.

He is described as having a light complexion, between 5 foot 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with tattoos on the left and right sides of his neck. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.