ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to identify an individual suspected of robbing two banks on Tuesday, March 15. The individual is also suspected of robbing US Bank on Juan Tabo on Monday, March 14.

Authorities say on Tuesday, the unknown male entered the U.S Eagle Federal Credit Union on Antequera Rd. The suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded an undisclosed sum of money. He received the money and headed east toward the Bosque.

Authorities say about half an hour later, the same individual is suspected of entering Bank of the West on San Mateo. He presented a note to a teller demanding money from the bank. He received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to mid-40s, 5’8″ to 6′ tall, and weighing 160-180 pounds with a medium build. He was described as having a dirty face and an unkempt appearance. In the first robbery, he wore a gray mask, green hooded jacket, dark pants, light-colored shoes or boots, and a black backpack. In the second robbery, he wore eyeglasses, dark jacket, dark baseball hat, dark bandana, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300.