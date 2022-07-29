ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman the FBI describes as a “Peyton Manning Wannabe” held up an Albuquerque bank Friday afternoon. The feds say the woman was wearing a black Colts jersey and held up the Wells Fargo at Juan Tabo and Central around 4:30 p.m. They say she told workers she had a bomb and gave a demand note to the teller but did not receive any money.

She is described as Hispanic, between the age of 30 and 40, 5 foot 4 inches tall, with brown hair, and appeared to have a bandage on the back of her right hand.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.