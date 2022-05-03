ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and FBI are looking for a man they are calling the ‘High Top Robber.’ Authorities say he is responsible for a bank robbery on May 2.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. the man entered Wells Fargo on 3022 Central Ave. They say he demanded money from a teller and after receiving an undisclosed amount he ran toward Dartmouth Dr.

The suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic male in is 20s. He is about 5’6 tall and was seen wearing a gray sweater, dark baseball hat, sunglasses, dark mask, dark pants and black and white high top basketball shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspects arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.