ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help finding the so-called “Bandaged Bandit” who committed a bank robbery on April 20. They say just before 5 p.m., an unknown male entered PNC Bank at 9500 Sage Road SW. The suspect gave a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving the money he left the bank.

This person is suspected of committing three other bank robberies in Albuquerque:

The man is described as white, aged 25-35, standing about 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing glasses, a tan baseball cap with “New Mexico” written on the front with the state flag, a dark surgical mask, and dark sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.