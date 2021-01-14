FBI searches for teen accused of absconding from pre-trial release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is searching for a teen who is accused of absconding from pre-trial release in Albuquerque. Adrian Nieto Jr. has been charged federally with being in possession of ammunition and is accused of leaving an Albuquerque halfway house without permission on December 24, 2020, a day after he was placed on pre-trial conditions of release.

The FBI reports that Nieto was arrested on December 17, 2020 and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest. Nieto is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Albuquerque Police Department announced on Thursday that Nieto has been added to the Metro 15 List. Anyone with information on Nieto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.