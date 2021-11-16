FBI searches for man accused of robbing bank inside Albuquerque Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking the community for tips after a suspect robbed a bank inside of a Walmart. The FBI reports in a news release that an unidentified man robbed the First Convenience Bank inside of the Walmart Supercenter on San Mateo Blvd. on Monday, November 15, 2021, around 10:09 a.m.

Authorities describe the subject as being a middle-aged white male in his 50s with a husky build. He is believed to be five feet five inches tall.

The FBI states that the suspect has shaved blonde or red hair, hazel or green eyes, and tattoos on his left hand. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray or black long-sleeved flannel shirt over a black shirt that appeared to have the words “Buffalo Blue” written in white.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505)-889-1300, or anonymously to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.