ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man they call the “Ninja Bank Robber.” According to a news release, the man is responsible for robbing the Bank of the West on 5401 Central Ave NE, April 26, 2022.

They say he entered the bank around 3:30 p.m. and presented a note to the teller demanding money. The man was seen wearing a black bandana, a black scarf, a black t-shirt and black pants. They also say he is about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 200 pounds.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Bank robberies carry a possible prison term of up to 20 years.