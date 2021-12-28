FBI search for man with tattoo on left hand who robbed Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man believed to have robbed the Bank of the West on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. Officials say he has an unidentified tattoo on his left hand.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall, slim build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, dark pants, and white shoes. He gave a note to a teller demanding money, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect. The suspect left the bank and possibly headed north on foot.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.