ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a man they believe to be responsible for robbing three banks. They say his most recent robbery took place on Tuesday around 5:31 p.m. at the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo Blvd.

According to a news release, the man presented a note to the teller demanding money and received an undisclosed amount of cash. He’s described as being between the ages of 45 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-9 and between 150 to 175 lbs with long black hair. He was also wearing eyeglasses, a white medical mask, dark long-sleeve dress shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The FBI also believes the same individual is suspected of robbing the same bank on January 20, 2022, and Bank of the West, 4221 San Mateo Blvd NE., in Albuquerque, on January 31, 2022.

A reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect is being offered by the FBI. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.