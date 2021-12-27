FBI search for man in New England Patriots hoodie who robbed bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a man they say robbed an Albuquerque bank. At about 1:20 p.m. on Monday, a man wearing a New England Patriots hoodie robbed Bank of Albuquerque on Coors.

Officials say he gave the teller a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money. Once the teller handed it to him he fled the scene. The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, and approximately 5′ to 5’2″ tall.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

