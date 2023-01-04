ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are asking for help identifying a man they are calling, “the long beard bandit.” The man is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. on Tuesday.

Officials say around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, the man handed the teller a demand note and received an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a white male in his 40s, about 6’1″ with a heavy build. He has a salt and pepper long beard. He was seen wearing a dark baseball hat with a white logo on the front, a white mask, blue coat and blue jeans.

Courtesy: FBI Cpurtesy: FBI

An award of up to $2,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.