ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for an Albuquerque man who failed to show up for his trial in federal court. Willie Lee Edwards. 52, was scheduled to go on trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm on April 18.

A warrant for Edwards’ arrest has been issued for failing to appear. He is described as a black male, about 5’9 tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black eyes and a shaved head with a black/gray beard or goatee. Officials say Edwards is seen regularly wearing a black shirt, jeans and a beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.