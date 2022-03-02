ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is trying to track down yet another Albuquerque bank robber. It happened this time at the Wells Fargo on 4th St. near Candelaria, just before 5 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a Mario Brothers hat and is believed to be the same man behind the bank robbery on Wyoming back on Feb. 22. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. There is a $2,000 reward.